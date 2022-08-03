Man held with foreign currencies in city

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members detained a man and seized drugs, foreign currencies and cash Tk 2.40 crore from his possession from the city's Mohammadpur area.

The detainee was Onaisi Syed alias Rare Syed, 38, son of KMS Selim of Jhalatathi district. Tipped off, a team of Rab-1 conducted a drive at a house in Mohammadpur and detained him, said a press release of Rab.

They also recovered 101 gram Kush, six grams of hemp, o,o5 gram Moli drug, one gram fentanyl drug, 18 gram cocaine, 123 piece of ecstasy, cash Tk 2.40 crore and 50000 US dollar.

The elite force also seized a plant for making Kush from the house. -UNB











