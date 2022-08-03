Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Man held with foreign currencies in city

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) members detained a man and seized drugs, foreign currencies and cash Tk 2.40 crore from his possession from the city's Mohammadpur area.
The detainee was Onaisi Syed alias Rare Syed, 38, son of KMS Selim of Jhalatathi district. Tipped off, a team of Rab-1 conducted a drive at a house in Mohammadpur and detained him, said a press release of Rab.
They also recovered 101 gram Kush, six grams of hemp, o,o5 gram Moli drug, one gram fentanyl drug, 18 gram cocaine, 123 piece of ecstasy, cash Tk 2.40 crore and 50000 US dollar.
The elite force also seized a plant for making Kush from the house.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
RU publishes C unit entry test result
17 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Musician Sachin Dev Burman’s Cumilla house shows signs of negligence
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 137cr in July
Man held with foreign currencies in city
Microbus torched after schoolboy hurt in N'ganj road accident
Shahidul Karim BD's new ambassador to Denmark


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft