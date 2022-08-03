Video
Letter To the Editor

Ensure transport for Dinajpur Government College

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Dear Sir
Dinajpur Government College is the oldest and traditional Educational Institution of North Bengal. Currently, the location of the college is on the bank of Punarbhaba river at the entrance of  Dinajpur city. The main campus of the college is in Suihari area but the higher secondary branch is located 3 km away from the main campus. Although regular teaching of higher secondary sections is held in the Balu Bari area, the students of the science department have to come to the main campus for various activities of the college including practical and examination of students of all other departments.

Currently, the college has made a significant contribution in the field of education in Dinajpur.  A significant number of students from this college are participating in country's different universities and higher education.  Unfortunately, this college does not have its own transport system. The students have to reach college from distant locations.

Therefore, in consideration of the problem, we urge the authority concerned to ensure us with adequate transport service.  Through your esteemed daily, we hope that our expectations will be translated into reality.

Barkat Ali
Student, Dinajpur Government College, Dinajpur



