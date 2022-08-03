

Bangladesh needs to intensify efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis



The question of how long Bangladesh will continue to be a victim of evil ethnic cleansing campaigns carried out by other nation arises after five years. It is merely calculating the cost of the crime against humanity committed by the Myanmar Army in forcing its own civilians to flee.Bangladesh provided refuge to such a sizable number of Rohingyas, just out of humanitarian consideration.



Amidst these, a piece of good news that on July 22, 2022, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rejected Myanmar's initial objections to the lawsuit that the Gambia had filed under the international Genocide Convention. The case centers on the alleged genocide committed by Myanmar against the ethnic Rohingya community in Rakhine State between October 2016 and August 2017.



In Rakhine State, Myanmar, the Rohingya people have endured decades of institutionalized discrimination, statelessness, and targeted violence. Since many years ago, this persecution has driven Rohingya women, girls, boys, and men into Bangladesh, with notable peaks following severe attacks in 1978, 1991-1992, and once more in 2017.



However, the largest and fastest refugee influx into Bangladesh occurred in August 2017. Families were split up and massacred in Myanmar, and women and girls were subjected to gang rapes in addition to entire villages being burned to the ground.



The majority of those who managed to flee were deeply traumatized as a result of witnessing horrible horrors. The world's largest refugee camp is now located near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, where these people temporarily took asylum.



The most persecuted minority group in the world is still the Rohingyas. When genocide does take place, the victims are left with enduring memories, which could be psychologically unstable for children growing up in camps.



Many commentators think that the Rohingya refugees are a ticking time bomb that the relevant authorities must deal with immediately.



Rohingya refugees have been a significant drain on Bangladesh's economy and environment during the past five years. It goes without saying that Bangladesh wants to end the Rohingya problem through peaceful talks and that it is expecting Myanmar and the international community to reciprocate in a similar manner.



In order for the Rohingya refugees to return home in safety, security, and dignity, the international community must keep up the pressure on Myanmar to establish a favorable climate. In order to force Myanmar to accept the Rohingyas back, we anticipate a more assertive diplomatic response from the international community.



In an effort to give the Rohingya refugees a safe haven away from the atrocities of their own government's ethnic cleansing campaigns, Bangladesh has taken in an increasing number of them since 2017. Although a noble humanitarian act, this has clearly been a significant burden for the country to bear.



Despite several requests for aid from the international community in ensuring the refugees' safe return, little has actually been done. This is mostly because the Rohingya population will likely continue to face threats and mass genocide in their native country.



Therefore, a safe return may not be possible until the Myanmar government is made to answer for its atrocious crimes.



But there is reason for optimism. The decision made by the International Court of Justice on Friday regarding Myanmar's objection to genocide may have a significant impact on how Bangladesh handles the current situation.



Myanmar's opposition would be overruled by the ICJ, allowing the case to proceed and exposing the country's misdeeds to the world for judgment. This is quite promising since it may help ensure a safe return process.

However, there are still certain issues to be resolved in this regard. The duration of the lawsuit would also prevent the Rohingya from returning to Myanmar, which is perilous and difficult for both the refugees and Bangladesh. Furthermore, it is impossible to effectively enforce the decision of the World Court.

Despite any potential worries, there is no denying the significance of this decision, which will advance the cause and guide Bangladesh's next steps.



Bangladesh is also overcrowded due to its enormous population of around 170million people. The adverse socio-economic and environmental effects of housing a million evicted refugees have appropriately put Bangladesh to the test, particularly in light of the several international problems that have resulted from the recent Russia-Ukraine crisis.



The Rohingya crisis is a global issue, so the world community has no moral right to ignore it and let Bangladesh to bear the burden of it alone.



Finally, we implore world leaders and the UN to ensure the swift and impartial repatriation of the Rohingya people to their country of origin.



The possibility of the Rohingyas joining separatist movements and fueling greater geopolitical upheaval will increase the longer their repatriation is postponed.Bangladesh needs to intensifymore diplomatic efforts at this time for mounting immense international pressure on Myanmar.



The writer is an assistant professor at History Department of Allahabad College,

Uttar Pradesh, India.







