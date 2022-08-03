New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back

The recently proposed amendments in the Smoking and Using of Tobacco Products (Control) Act, 2005 seek to widen control on tobacco use by imposing a number of new restrictions which can be potentially redundant, if not completely ineffective.



While the policymakers' decision to introduce these were no doubt well intentioned, some of the new provisions - such as criminalising violations like selling loose cigarettes punishable by imprisonment - are too impractical and will likely prove unimplementable.



But there are other concerns, among which a blanket ban on e-cigarettes, also known as vape, jumps out. Prohibiting vaping, which is gaining increasing acceptance as a highly successful quit smoking tool and noted for its harm reduction utility, seems to indicate that the new changes are a result of an idealistic approach, lacking strategic thinking. By using it, the number of vapers in the UK have gone up from 700,000 in 2013 to 3.6mn in 2019. And 54% have quit successfully.



Vaping has emerged as one of the most popular and effective tools for quitting cigarette smoking. The highest ranked peer-review journal in the world on substance abuse, Addiction, published a study in 2019 that found 50 to 70 thousand smokers in England stopped smoking in a year through vaping.



At the same time, vaping is approximately 95% less harmful than cigarette smoking, according to a "landmark review" by England's most authoritative public health body, UK Health Security Agency (formerly known as Public Health England).



Leaving aside the fact that vaping is actually an accepted harm reduction tool - meaning it provides a significantly less harmful method for quitting smoking - and that it has been wildly successful in helping smokers quit, the policymakers are also seemingly oblivious to the consequence of a ban.



There are a growing number of people who have used vape to quit smoking. Banning vaping will force them to either go back to cigarette smoking or buy illegal products from a sure to emerge black market in the wake of a ban.



Take for example, the provision for imprisonment. If a cigarette seller, like a small tea stall owner, sells loose cigarettes instead of selling full intact packets, and most consumers don't buy full packs, then the seller, under Section 10a (3) can face one month imprisonment or a fine of Tk5 thousand or both.



The reality is that the whole consumer base, which is very price sensitive, will not suddenly stop buying loose cigarettes. And how exactly this provision can be implemented anyway?



Will the government use up time of the law enforcement agencies to police every tea stalls across the country? Or is it a shrewd move to send small tea and cigarette sellers to prison?



Reality dictates that this provision of the law is unimplementable and will simply denigrate the integrity of rule of law situation.

The government instead should reconsider the new amendments and revise them after sufficient consultation with the stakeholders, who have been neglected thus far.



Most urgently, the policymakers should create new category and provide new definitions for e-cigarettes, electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDs), heated tobacco products, nicotine patch, etc.



The proposal to include more places as a non-smoking area (such as 'diagnostic centres' in addition to hospitals and clinics) is a sensible and necessary amendment. Non-smoking area also includes, very appropriately, all restaurants (replacing 'restaurants enclosed by four walls').



However, including "tea stalls" in non-smoking area makes little sense, as over 15 lakh low-income businessmen sell tea and cigarettes out of these small stalls and declaring the vicinity smoke-free will not be effective.



Bangladesh's success in reducing number of smokers in the recent decade has been notable. Particularly because of the government's foresightedness, the 2013 amendments have been very effective and has been able to reduced the percentage of smokers down to 34%, which is a 10% drop from 44% in 2010. Why change something that is working?



The government's initiative to update the law is commendable, and some of the changes are certainly beneficial that will hopefully contribute toward the prime minister's vision of making Bangladesh tobacco-free.



But there are obvious missteps in the new amendments, as pointed out here and by other critics. Policymakers must not ignore legitimate objections and take necessary steps to address the issues raised.

The writer is a professor, head of community medicine at Enam Medical College, Savar.













