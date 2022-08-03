People are puzzled by conflicting statements



The intensification of conflicting statement increased after the government introduced power load shedding in the country following spike in prices of energy especially liquefied natural gas (LNG) in global spot markets. The load shedding was reintroduced after several years of almost uninterrupted power supply across the country.



The countrywide latest spell of load shedding started on July 19, 2022 as part of the government's austerity drive to address the growing inflation across the world in the wake of the raging Ukraine war.



It seems that general people could not understand what has compelled the government to introduce load shedding, hampering industrial production, businesses and other commercial activities, as the relevant department did not give any hint to the people prior hand. There was no campaign and no counseling about the due load shedding.



However, the leaders of the opposition parties and the rival of the government surely understand that the local and global economic slowdown compelled the government of not only Bangladesh, but all other countries including developed ones to ration energy use, on supply crunch due to Ukraine war.



The opposition political party leaders in the country instead of convincing the people to curtail use of energy, tried to instigate the people against government decision of slashing the use of energy and electricity. The instigation is aimed at raising people's wrath on the government. Such an instigation ended in a deadly clash in southern Bhola town on July 31, when a protester was shot dead by police and many others were injured.



On the other hand some so called economic experts opposed to the government continued to raise speculation that the country has been in the brink of bankruptcy like Sri Lanka. Referring a latest government latter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) seeking loan, they speculated that the Bangladesh has sought the IMF loan to save its economy from collapse. But that was not true as Bangladesh approached the IMF for a multibillion-dollar loan to support the Tk6.78 trillion budget for the fiscal 2022-23 and to tackle rising food and fuel prices globally that strain emerging economies.



A section of the local and foreign media also gave negative analysis to news on seeking IMF loan. The media used the word bailout in place of loan. Bailout means an act of giving financial assistance to a failing business or economy to save it from collapse.



But Bangladesh economy is not in a state of collapse. Using the word the media have exposed their ignorance about the economic prowess of Bangladesh, which has strong agriculture, aquaculture and marine fisheries, cattle farming, etc. It has $50 billion annual exports and some $22 remittance inflow, strong ICT (information and communication technology), service and logistic sectors.



According to government sources, the opposition through rumour of Sri Lanka type bankruptcy, tries to stop Bangladesh's ongoing mega projects. Because they fear, if the incumbent government implements all mega projects like the 6.15 km Padma Bridge one by one, the government popularity would rise further, blocking the hope of the opposition to win in the next national election due late 2012 or early 2004.



Sources said, as the latest global energy crunch hit the country, Bangladesh is now eying to go for exploration in the hitherto unexplored offshore and deep sea gas fields. It is also thinking for commercial exploration of the 3.0 billion tonnes highly bituminous coal reserves in northern Bangladesh.



Government ministers in Bangladesh are also often blamed for puzzling the people with conflicting and untrue statements. Months ahead of the introduction of load shedding people were much happy when influential ministers boasted that they had turned the country self sufficient in power generation and the government reached electricity to cent percent homes.



Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on March 21 last, while inaugurating 1,320 MW Payra Thermal Power Plant, the largest of its kind said every house of the country now came under electrification. But four months later the people were shocked when the relevant authorities started power load shedding from July 29, last to address the growing generation cost.



In March last year people were happy with enough electricity in generation across the country. In end June this year they were proud of having the country's longest bridge over the turbulent Padma River open. They were also happy to know that the duel-tube Karnaphuli River tunnel near the Chattogram port would be inaugurated in December next.



They celebrated Padma Bridge opening with air-show performed by Bangladesh Air Force soon after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in person on June 26. The celebrations were extended in form of massive fireworks on Hatirjheel in the evening.



In May last year Bangladesh gave a loan of $200 million to cash strapped Sri Lanka out of its rising foreign exchange reserves, which rose to record $48.06 billion in August in the same year. As the government was boasting of the record reserve, businesses pondered to have share in terms of loan to boost their business.



However, experts opposed giving the hard earned foreign exchange to any business of cartel in form of loan, due to controversial performance by a section of the country's businesses. However after paying import bills the foreign exchange reserves have come down to $40 billion recently. It is expected to go up with exports earnings and remittances as usual in due course.



With the rising foreign exchange reserves people also considered themselves as the citizens of a rich country, which according to schedule, approved by United Nations in November last year, is going to be graduated to a developing country by 2026 from least developed country status.



Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics data recently showed that the per capita income in Bangladesh rose by 9 per cent year-on-year to $ 2,824 in 2021-22. The per capita income was $2,591 in 2020-21. In May last year the per capita income of Bangladesh increased from $2,064 to $2,227 against India's $1,947 at the same time. In 2007, the per capita income of Bangladesh was half of that of India but it will overtake the giant neighbour in per capita GDP once again in 2025 if IMF's 2021 World Economic Outlook is to be believed.



But what pleases Bangladeshis more is that they have left Pakistan far behind-a sort of sweet revenge for the genocide of 1971 in which three million Bengalis died and quarter of a million women were dishonored by the brutal Pakistan army trying to suppress the Bengali liberation struggle.



A senior minister said some time back Bangladesh would not require any foreign loan to implement the Tk6.78 trillion national budget for the current fiscal year 2022-23. Days later the minister changed his previous statement and said Bangladesh would seek loan and other modes of financial assistances from donors and development partners to bolster economy.



Dear ministers, politicians, experts, economists and other stalwarts in the country, please have control on your mouth and check what you are telling, lest the people are puzzled hearing conflicting versions on the country's economic situation, power generation, overseas trades and austerity drive.

