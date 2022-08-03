

Broken bridge causes public sufferings at Nalitabari

One portion including railing of the Duduar Canal bridge of Rupakura Village at Nayabeel Union in the upazila got collapsed while a drum-truck crossing it on July 19 night. Two staff of the truck including the driver received injuries.

The bridge was raised about one and a half era back. Several years back, the Bhogai River bank was eroded by hilly tide, and it met with the Duduar Canal. At that time the bridge segment collapsed. About eight years back, in demand of local,s the broken bridge was repaired with slabs and railing.

But on July 19 at about 9pm, the sand-laden drum truck was going to Chatkia Government Primary School. While getting onto the risky bridge, the bridge got broken down, and the truck went under 200-foot water of the canal. The sand was brought for constructing a school building.

People of about eight villages in Pouragaon and Nayabeel unions are facing untold sufferings.

Farmers of Rupakura Village Ashar Chandra Barman, Amirul Islam, and Samidul Munsi said, more than 200 small vehicles including cycle, bike, rickshaw, auto-rickshaw and van are moving on the bridge every day. Farmers take their goods to bazaars crossing the bridge. Now agri-products are taken to the bazaars rounding about extra five kilometres, they added.

Union Member Rathindra Chandra Barman said, the mini-bridge was linked with outskirts of Baromasi, Nayabeel and Nalitabari Upazila.

"Now we, about 20,000 locals, have fallen into severe sufferings," he added.

"We want a new bridge not a repaired one", he maintained.

