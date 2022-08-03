Six people murdered in six districts

Six people including three women and a minor girl have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Sunamganj, Satkhira, Faridpur, Pirojpur, Mymensingh and Khulna, in five days.

SUNAMGANJ: A woman was killed allegedly by her husband in Madhyanagar Upazila of the district on Sunday night over a family feud.

The deceased was identified as Rozli Dazel, 44, wife of Abel Sangma, a resident Bangalvita area in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madhyanagar Police Station (PS) Zahidul Haque said Abel struck his wife Rozli with an iron rod in the house at around 9 pm following an altercation over cooking of a chicken, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's younger brother Adam Dazel lodged a case with the PS accusing Abel.

However, police arrested the accused in this connection, the OC added.

SATKHIRA: A housewife was allegedly strangled by her husband over dowry in Sanka Village in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Halima Khatun, 23, wife of Liton Hossain Dhali, a resident of the village.

Babul Par, father of Halima, lodged a complaint with Satkhira Sadar PS against his son-in-law.

According to the case statement, Liton married Halima five years back and he was given Tk 1.10 lakh as dowry. The couple has been blessed with a four-year-old child.

However, Liton used to demand more money as dowry from Halima since their marriage. Recently, he asked Halima to bring Tk one lakh from her father.

As she refused to do so, Liton used to torture Halima over the issue.

Following this, Liton and Halima were engaged in a hot argument at early hours on Sunday and at one stage, he beat her up mercilessly and strangled her to death.

Later on, he hanged the body of Halima from the ceiling of a room in the house and went into hiding.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning and sent it to Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

FARIDPUR: A young man was stabbed to death allegedly by his friend over a mobile phone set in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Akash, 20, hailed from Gazipur District.

Police sources said Akash, Firoz and their friend Shimul were going to Faridpur from their workplace in Nabinagar of Dhaka by motorbike on Saturday. Akash and Firoz locked into an altercation over a mobile phone set on their way. After reaching Kacharitek Bazar at around 9pm, Firoz and some of his local friends stabbed Akash, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, he was rescued and rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Akash dead.

However, police detained accused Firoz, a resident of Faridpur, in this connection.

MATHBARIA, PIROJPUR: A man was allegedly murdered by his wife in Mathbaria Upazila of the district early Saturday.

Deceased Abu Saleh, 50, son of late Bareq Sufi, was a resident of Ward No. 1 Uttar Mithakhali Village under Mathbaria Union in the upazila. He was a day-labourer by profession.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) (Mathbaria Circle) Mohammad Ibrahim said Kokila Begum, 27, killed her husband at early hours of Saturday and fled away. His body was recovered in the morning.

A murder case was filed with Mathbaria PS at noon.

Later on, police arrested Kokila Begum from Telikhali area in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Sunday morning, the ASP added.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abu Saleh had three wives. He had an altercation with his third wife Kokila Begum over money on Friday night.

MUKTAGACHHA, MYMENSINGH: An elderly woman was killed by her daughter over land dispute in Muktagachha Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Kalikapur Village of the upazila in the afternoon.

Deceased Khodeza, 60, was the wife of Abdul Khaleq, a resident of the area.

Police and local sources said Khodeza had been at a longstanding feud with her daughter Nazma and Nazma's husband Mizan over land.

As a sequel to it, Nazma, Mizan and their son Noyon killed Khodeza on Wednesday afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband Abdul Khaleq lodged a murder case with Muktagachha PS in this regard.

Following this, the law enforcers arrested Nazma.

DUMURIA, KHULNA: A two-and-a-half-year-old minor girl has been murdered by her father in Dumuria Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Tamima was the daughter of Ujjal Sarder, a resident of Bhandarpara Abasan area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ujjal hit his daughter Tamima out of anger during a quarrel with his other family members at around 11pm, which left her seriously injured.

Critically injured Tamima was rescued and rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the KMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested Ujjal Sarder in this regard.



















