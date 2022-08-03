Video
Home Countryside

Pottery industry set to disappear from Kulaura

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, Aug 2: Thousand-year old pottery industry in Kulaura Upazila of the district is set to disappear in the face of plastics and melamine items.
With changing living demand in life, these earthen things are losing markets.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, potters said the pottery industry is disappearing due to increased price of earth and huge arrival of modern things.
It was learnt, once there was pottery Palli in Hingajia Tea-Estate  Village in Kulaura. There would be made pots, dishes, pitchers and other household articles. But these are no longer seen so largely.
Before Baishakh, potters would get busy in making toys, such as doll, money bank, horse, car, lamp and others. These would be seen at fairs.     
At present, pottery items hold not so demand at different bazaars in the upazila. Sellers are selling some pitcher, dish and Puja items at bazaars. The demand of pottery things is decreasing day by day.
Potter Birijlal Kumar said, "We have learned the pottery skill from our forefathers. It is our traditional profession. So still we are keeping it up."
Besides, there was demand for pottery items in surrounding areas of Kulaura; but now the trading of pottery items has almost been suspended, he added.   
Food Department Head of Moulvibazar Polytechnic Institute Md Ashraful Sheikh said, earthen pots keep up food quality and taste. It is not possible in other way, he added.
He further said people are shifting to things of melamine and plastics mostly.
Considering the importance of the pottery industry, it is necessary to protect this industry, he maintained.


