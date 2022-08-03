Video
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022
Home Countryside

34 detained on different charges in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Our Correspondents

A total of 34 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Manikganj, Moulvibazar, Rajshahi and Bhola, in three days.
MANIKGANJ: A death row convict in a murder case of the district was arrested by members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Savar in Dhaka on Sunday night about seven years after the trial.
The convict is Nazrul Islam, 42, a resident of Kodomtoli Village under Harirampur Upazila in the district.
RAB-4 Lt Commander Arif Hossain confirmed the matter.
He said a team of the elite force, on a tip-off, conducted a drive in Hemayetpur area at night and arrested the convict.
Convict Nazrul used to change his profession frequently, such as vegetable vendor, rickshaw-puller and hotel waiter, hiding the identity, Commander Arif added.
Earlier, a court in Manikganj sentenced Nazrul and a woman named Selina to death in 2016 for killing rickshaw-puller Idris Ali, husband of the convicted woman, for protesting an extramarital affair on November 28, 2011.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: Police arrested an active member of an inter-district robbers' gang from Kulaura Upazila in the district on Sunday night.
The arrested man is Kamal Mia, son of Shahjahan Mia, a resident of Baghjur area under Sharifpur Union.
Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Inspector (Investigation) Md Aminul Islam conducted a drive in Baghjur area at night, and arrested Kamal Mia. He was a fugitive criminal. A number of cases against him are pending with Kulaura Police Station (PS).  
However, the arrested was sent to jail on Monday morning following a court order.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 31 people on different charges in the city.
Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Sunday morning.
Among the arrestees, 14 had arrest warrants, five were drug addicts and the remaining five were nabbed on various charges.
The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of contraband drugs from their possession.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police, in a drive, arrested a listed robber from Lalmohan Upazila in the district on Friday night.
The arrested person is Md Tajuddin alias Taju, son of late Syed Ahmed, a resident of Dewankandi area under Lalmohan Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Lalmohan PS Md Enayet Hossain said Tajuddin is an active member of an inter-district robbers' gang.
A total eight cases were filed against him with Lalmohan and Char Fasson PSs.
On information, a team of the law enforcers arrested him from Raichand Bazar under Romaganj Union in the upazila at night.
However, the arrested was produced before the court on Saturday noon, the OC added.


