Jute growers get good prices in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Aug 2: Growers are getting fair price of jute fibre in the district.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers expressed their satisfaction for getting expected jute prices.

They also said that this year the jute cultivation has yielded bumper favoured by fair weather.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Thakurgaon, a total of 5,812 hectares (ha) of land, including 1,222 ha in the Sadar Upazila and 1,610 ha in Baliadanga Upazila, have been brought under jute in the district.

Besides, jute has been farmed in 1,100 ha in Ranisankoil, 1,000 ha in Pirganj Upazila and 880 ha in Haripur Upazila.

The jute species are local, Tosha, Meshta and Kenaf HB-95. But high yielding jute has been farmed mostly.

Jute growers also got good prices in the last year.

At present, growers are passing busy time in cutting, retting, separating, washing, drying, and marketing in the district.

A recent visit to bazaars found per maund new jute being sold at Tk 2,700 to 3,000. In the beginning, per maund jute was selling at Tk 2,150 to 2,250. Several years back, per maund jute was at Tk 1,850 to 1,900.

Jute trader at Aladi Hat in the Sadar Upazila Md Golam Rabbani, Md Salauddin Chowdhury and Abdur Rahman at Thakurgaon road said, "We are purchasing jute at Tk 2,100 to 2,200 per maund."

After excluding production costs, growers are getting handsome profits, they added. Growers are also happy for jute sticks.

Growers Shamsher Ali, Shahjahan, Abdul Latif and others in Akhanagar area of Sadar Upazila said, this year's production cost stood at Tk 5,000-7,000 per bigha. Jute production stood at 12-14 maunds per bigha, and at the rate of Tk 3,000/maund, the total sale price stands at Tk 36,000-42,000. After excluding all costs, the profit stands at Tk 31,000-35,000.

But contract growers are getting an additional profit of over Tk 5,000 per bigha.

Grower Md Faruk Hossain of Dangi Village of Baliadanga Upazila said, "I have cultivated jute on one acre at about Tk 25,000. The per bigha production has stood at 12 maunds. I have already sold jute of one bigha at the rate of Tk 2,700 per maund. I also expect a good profit from the remaining yield."

Grower Mamtaj Begum said, jute sticks are good as fuel. If jute is grown in one bigha, then there remains no tension for fuel, she added. After meeting family fuel needs, jute sticks can be sold as well, she further said.

Deputy Agriculture Officer of DAE-Thakurgaon Abu Hossain confirmed bumper yield of jute in the district.

To get more profits, modern technology will have to be used, he said.

Ribbon system for jute retting is yet to become popular. If it is popular to growers, the retting problem will go, and the fibre quality will increase, he maintained.















