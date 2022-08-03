E-traffic prosecution opens in Feni

FENI, Aug 2: E-traffic prosecution activities and One Stop Service Centre have been opened in the traffic department of the district in order to make hassle-free traffic operational activities online.

These two traffic servicing systems were inaugurated through modern pause machine by local MP (Feni-2) Nizam Uddin Hazari at a function organized on Shaheed Minar premises in the district town on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Selim Mahmud Ul Hasan and District Superintendent (SP) of Police Mohamad Abdullah Al Mamun were present at the opening function.

Among others, Feni Municipality Mayor Nazrul Islam Swapon Miazi, Additional SP (Operation) Nadia Farzana, and District Traffic Inspector Anwarul Azim were also present.















