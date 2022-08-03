Lightning kills 3 in two dists

Two fishermen and a teenage boy were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Kushtia, on Monday.

NARSINGDI: Two fishermen were killed in a lightning strike in Hajipur area in the town on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Sumon Das, 25, and Mikunja Das, 45, residents of Hajipur Nayapara area of Narsingdi Municipality.

According to Local sources, five fishermen including Mikunj Das and Suman Das were fishing in the Meghna River on Monday afternoon. At that time, a lightning struck them, leaving Suman Das fell from the boat and disappeared, and Mikunja injured.

Locals rescued Mikunja and took him to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.

Later, members of Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the body of Sumon das on Tuesday morning.

Narsingdi Fire Service Station Officer Md Raihan confirmed the matter.

KUSHTIA: A teenage boy was killed in a lightning strike in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Asif, 16, son of Madhu Miah, a resident of Dhubail Village of the upazila.

According to local sources, Asif was working in a filed next to his house. Suddenly a lightning struck him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Dhubail UP Chairman Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the news.













