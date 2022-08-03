Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lightning kills 3 in two dists

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Our Correspondents

Two fishermen and a teenage boy were  killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Kushtia, on Monday.
NARSINGDI: Two fishermen were killed in a lightning strike in Hajipur area in the town on Monday evening.
The deceased were identified as Sumon Das, 25, and Mikunja Das, 45, residents of Hajipur Nayapara area of Narsingdi Municipality.
According to Local sources, five fishermen including Mikunj Das and Suman Das were fishing in the Meghna River on Monday afternoon. At that time, a lightning struck them, leaving Suman Das fell from the boat and disappeared, and Mikunja injured.
Locals rescued Mikunja and took him to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead.
Later, members of Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the body of Sumon das on Tuesday morning.
Narsingdi Fire Service Station Officer Md Raihan confirmed the matter.
KUSHTIA: A teenage boy was killed in a lightning strike in Mirpur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Asif, 16, son of Madhu Miah, a resident of Dhubail Village of the upazila.
According to local sources, Asif was working in a filed next to his house. Suddenly a lightning struck him, leaving him dead on the spot.
Dhubail UP Chairman Mahabubur Rahman confirmed the news.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Broken bridge causes public sufferings at Nalitabari
Six people murdered in six districts
Pottery industry set to disappear from Kulaura
34 detained on different charges in four districts
Jute growers get good prices in Thakurgaon
E-traffic prosecution opens in Feni
Lightning kills 3 in two dists
Countryside Events


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft