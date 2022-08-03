Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

UN experts slam Israel’s ‘harassment’ in West Bank

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

People demonstrate in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, outside the International Committee of the Red Cross headquarters in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, on August 2. photo : AFP

People demonstrate in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, outside the International Committee of the Red Cross headquarters in Ramallah city in the occupied West Bank, on August 2. photo : AFP

GENEVA, Aug 2: UN experts on Tuesday slammed Israel's "harassment" of human rights defenders and humanitarian workers in the occupied West Bank's Masafer Yatta villages, where Israel has a military zone.
The special rapporteurs insisted such harassment must stop, and said residents continue to be threatened by the risk of forcible transfer, including mass forced evictions and arbitrary displacement.
"Israeli authorities' hubris is proving without limits. They are even harassing human rights defenders and humanitarian workers seeking to support and protect people facing grave human rights violations in Masafer Yatta," the four experts said in a joint statement.
"This is a direct assault on the core of human rights and international humanitarian law... this also confirms that impunity over abuse of power fosters power to abuse."
The case of Masafer Yatta -- or Firing Zone 918 -- an agricultural area near Hebron, has been one of Israel's longest running legal battles.
In the early 1980s the army declared the 30-square-kilometre (12-square-mile) territory a restricted military area and claimed it was uninhabited.
Residents of eight villages had been in court for around 20 years fighting Israeli government efforts to evict them.
But in May this year, Israel's High Court approved the eviction of Palestinian villagers to make way for a military training zone.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN experts slam Israel’s ‘harassment’ in West Bank
Scientists call for more research into ‘climate endgame’
Woman throws slipper at sacked Partha
Army commander among six killed in Pakistan
US warns China against turning Pelosi Taiwan visit into a ‘crisis’
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Sri Lanka brushes aside Indian concerns on Chinese ship
Saudi welcomes Zawahiri killing


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft