Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:28 AM
Woman throws slipper at sacked Partha

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

KOLKATA, Aug 2: A woman threw a slipper at former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee today when he was brought to a central government-run hospital near Kolkata.
The woman told journalists that her name is Subhra Ghadui and she is a resident of Amtala in South 24 Parganas district.
Asked why she had thrown the slipper, the woman told the media, "You don't know? He has laundered money of so many poor people, bought flats, and you are asking me why. He is being transported in an air-conditioned car. He should be dragged with a rope around his neck. I would have been happier if the slipper hit his head," she said.
"So many people don't have food on their plate, he took money after promising jobs. And then he enjoyed, bought flats to stack the cash. It is not only my anger but that of lakhs and lakhs of people of West Bengal," she said.    -NDTV










