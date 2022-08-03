US warns China against turning Pelosi Taiwan visit into a ‘crisis’

SINGAPORE, Aug 2: The White House on Monday warned China against overreacting to a trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge.

China need not turn any visit by Pelosi into a "crisis," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, even as he warned that Beijing may be "positioning" itself for a show of military strength around the island.

Media reports have said that Pelosi, currently on an official Asia tour, will stop off in Taiwan and meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday -- if so, the highest-level US visit to Taipei in decades.

Beijing, which views Taiwan as its territory, has reacted furiously to the idea, warning President Joe Biden that his administration was playing "with fire" and announcing a series of live-fire military drills in the Taiwan Straits.

While the White House and State Department are both understood to be opposed to Pelosi's trip, Kirby made it clear that the speaker -- who is second in line to the US presidency -- was entitled to go where she pleased.

"The speaker has the right to visit Taiwan," he told reporters, adding: "There is no reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with longstanding US policies into some sort of crisis."

Kirby cited intelligence that China was preparing possible military provocations that could include firing missiles in the Taiwan Strait or "large scale" incursions into Taiwan airspace.

Pelosi kicked her trip off Monday with a stop in Singapore, where Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged her at a meeting to strive for "stable" ties with Beijing.

Her itinerary also includes Malaysia, South Korea and Japan, but the prospect of a Taiwan visit has dominated attention.

Speculation about Pelosi's plans has coincided with an uptick in military activity across the region.

Kirby said the United States "will not be intimidated" from continuing to move freely in the Pacific region.

However, he sought to lower tension by stressing several times that US policy was unchanged toward Taiwan. This means support for its self-ruling government, while diplomatically recognising Beijing over Taipei and opposing either a full independence bid by Taiwan or a forceful takeover by China.

"Nothing has changed," he said. "There's certainly no reason for this to come to blows."

Meanwhile, Taiwan is preparing its air-raid shelters as rising tension with China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine raise new fears about the possibility of a Chinese attack on the island.

China considers Taiwan a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary. Beijing has increased military activity in the air and seas around it.

Taiwan vows to defend itself and has made strengthening its defences a priority, with regular military and civil defence drills.

The preparations include designating shelters where people can take cover if Chinese missiles start flying in, not in purpose-built bunkers but in underground spaces like basement carparks, the subway system and subterranean shopping centres.

The capital of Taipei has more than 4,600 such shelters that can accommodate about 12 million people, more than four times its population.

Ms Harmony Wu, 18, was surprised to learn that an underground shopping concourse where she and other youngsters were recently rehearsing some dance moves would be turned into an air-raid shelter in the event of war. But she said she could understand why.

"Having shelter is very necessary. We don't know when a war might come and they are to keep us safe," Ms Wu said at the venue near a Taipei subway station.

-AFP, REUTERS







