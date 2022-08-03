ICT div to foil speculation in DSC

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the ICT division will provide technical support to the Dhaka Stock Exchange to prevent speculation in the stock market to keep investors worry-free. The State Minister said this in his speech as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the brokerage house 'Amaya Securities Ltd' in Baridhara of the capital on Sunday night. Since its founding, Dhaka Stock Market has twice witnessed significant crashes. A speculative bubble caused the market crash in 1996, whereas an asset bubble caused it in 2011. This time, the stock price was excessively high. About 500-700 per cent of the price was added on top of the face value.





















