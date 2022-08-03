BNP to stage protests demanding fall of govt



A protest rally was organized by BNP North and South in front of the National Press Club on Tuesday protesting the killing of Swechchhasebok Dal activist Abdur Rahim Matbar in Bhola. photo : Observer

He said this at a protest rally organized by BNP North and South in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday protesting the killing of Swechchhasebok Dal activist Abdur Rahim Matbar in Bhola.

Fakhrul Islam said to the leaders and activists of their party, "The government destroyed the economy and health sectors of the country. We cannot give this government any more time. Occupy the streets, bring down the fascist government and establish a people's government in the country."

BNP Secretary General said, "Everyone to get ready, we have to occupy the road. If you don't take to the streets, nothing will happen. Along with the people we will drag down this government."

"Demanding the fall of the government every organ organization of BNP will protest from next Thursday," he also added. During Wednesday's protest, BNP activists raised slogans demanding hartal. At that time, BNP Secretary General said, "Occupy the road first."

On Tuesday Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked Awami League leaders to hand over haricane to BNP leaders.

In response to Prime Minister's comment, BNP Secretary General said, 'Time has come for yours to hold haricane. But none of you will get time to catch a haricane and won't even have time to flee through the back door."

Mentioning the example of Sri Lanka, Fakhrul said, "In the last 15 years, Awami League turned the country into a crematorium by patronizing corruption. People would not let them escape."

"The Awami League is using the state machinery to carry out shootings and torture one after another just to remain in power illegally. We cannot remain silent in this situation. As people protest in the past, we must roar through Abdul Rahim's martyrdom. The roads must be taken over," said Mirza Fakhrul.

Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said, "The farewell bell of the government has rung through Rahim's blood."







BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Every organ organization of BNP will hold a nationwide protest from Thursday demanding the fall of the government."He said this at a protest rally organized by BNP North and South in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Tuesday protesting the killing of Swechchhasebok Dal activist Abdur Rahim Matbar in Bhola.Fakhrul Islam said to the leaders and activists of their party, "The government destroyed the economy and health sectors of the country. We cannot give this government any more time. Occupy the streets, bring down the fascist government and establish a people's government in the country."BNP Secretary General said, "Everyone to get ready, we have to occupy the road. If you don't take to the streets, nothing will happen. Along with the people we will drag down this government.""Demanding the fall of the government every organ organization of BNP will protest from next Thursday," he also added. During Wednesday's protest, BNP activists raised slogans demanding hartal. At that time, BNP Secretary General said, "Occupy the road first."On Tuesday Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked Awami League leaders to hand over haricane to BNP leaders.In response to Prime Minister's comment, BNP Secretary General said, 'Time has come for yours to hold haricane. But none of you will get time to catch a haricane and won't even have time to flee through the back door."Mentioning the example of Sri Lanka, Fakhrul said, "In the last 15 years, Awami League turned the country into a crematorium by patronizing corruption. People would not let them escape.""The Awami League is using the state machinery to carry out shootings and torture one after another just to remain in power illegally. We cannot remain silent in this situation. As people protest in the past, we must roar through Abdul Rahim's martyrdom. The roads must be taken over," said Mirza Fakhrul.Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said, "The farewell bell of the government has rung through Rahim's blood."