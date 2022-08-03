‘Papilovax’ vaccine for cervical cancer introduced by Incepta

Incepta Vaccine Limited has brought the cervical cancer vaccine 'Papilovax' to the country for the first time. Doctors-experts have expressed the opinion that through this Bangladesh will be free from cervical cancer.

Speakers expressed such views at the unveiling of the vaccine and a seminar of an effort to build a cervical cancer-free Bangladesh at a city hotel in the capital on Tuesday.

The seminar was chaired by Prof Dr Ferdowsi Begum, President of Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh (OGSB). The chief guest was Prof Dr TA Chowdhury and National Prof Shahla Khatun. OGSB Secretary General Prof Dr Gulshan Ara gave a welcome speech of the seminar.

Dr EH Arefin Ahmed, Executive Director of Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited said that a new era has started in the prevention of cervical cancer in the country through Papilovax.

Speakers in the seminar highlighted the need for HPV vaccine, routine screening to eradicate cancer and how the introduction of HPV vaccine Papilovax can contribute to a cervical cancer free country.

From the speakers' statements, it is known that if all healthy women of 9 to 45 years can take this vaccine, Bangladesh will go a long way as it is free from cervical cancer. Modern pre-filled syringes are also being marketed for the application of Papilovax. Complete doses in pre-filled syringes are prepared under aseptic conditions and marketed at controlled temperature in fully sterile packaging. It is easy to inject the vaccine directly into the body through this syringe and there is no need to measure the dose separately.

Cervical cancer is the second leading cause of female cancer deaths in Bangladesh. The main cause of death in this cancer is ignorance and long-term neglect. Every year more than 10 thousand women die of cervical cancer in the country and more than five crore women are at risk of this cancer.

















