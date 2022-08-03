Video
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:27 AM
Home Back Page

Diplomat Anarkoly to be probed for allegation of drug dealing: Shahriar

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said on Tuesday that the government will thoroughly investigate the illegal drug-related allegation against Kazi Anarkoly, Deputy Chief of Mission of Bangladesh in Jakarta, Indonesia.
He said the government will never compromise with the high standard of the foreign cadres.  
"There was another foreign national at the apartment," the state Minister said.
"The entire issue is unfortunate and embarrassing for us. We are investigating it," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, noting that it will be revealed through investigation whether she herself was involved in it or her friend.
Shahriar said the diplomat has already been called back and thanked the Indonesian government for cooperating with the Bangladesh government in getting the diplomat back to Dhaka.
"I can assure you that there will be a full-fledged investigation into it and it will move to the right direction," he said, adding that steps will be taken against her as per the law if the allegation brought against her is found to be true after the investigation.
There is an allegation that the Indonesian authorities found cannabis, also known as marijuana, at her residence last month where a Nigerian national used to live, too.










