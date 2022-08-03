HC refuses bail to 2 NSU trustees

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday refused to grant bail to two members of North South University's (NSU) trustee board -- MA Kashem and Rehana Rahman -- in connection with case for money laundering of Tk 304 crore.

The HC bench, however, issued rules asking the government to explain in two weeks why the petitioners should not be granted bail in the case.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the rules after hearing two separate petitions filed by Kashem and Rehana seeking bail in the case.

The HC also fixed August 16 for hearing on the rules.

Senior lawyers Shah Monjurul Hoque and Sayeed Ahmed Raza appeared for the petitioners, while senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and state respectively during the hearing.

The ACC filed the case on May 5 in 2022 with the corruption watchdog's integrated office in Dhaka against six persons including five trustees of the NSU on charge of misappropriation of Tk 304 crore during purchasing land for the institution.

According to the case statement, bypassing the North South University Syndicate, University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Ministry of Education, some members of the Board of Trustees of the university purchased 9096.88 decimal of land in the name of campus development paying extra charge of Tk 304 crore which was later embezzled.







