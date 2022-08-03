Video
Home Back Page

Expelled BCL leader over vandalising temple now IU President

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Tausiful Islam

Faisal Siddike Arafat, former Assistant Secretary of Islamic University (IU) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) who was expelled from the organisation over vandalising a temple situated on the university campus, has now been made President of this unit.
A press release issued by Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharya, President and General Secretary of the BCL, declared a partial committee in this unit on July 31.
After the announcement of the committee, Joy and Lekhak have been criticised immensely.
Many a number of BCL central leaders raised question how a person who was expelled over a sensitive issue can be made president of a university unit.
Alleging Joy-Lekhak of breaching party discipline, they said there might have financial transaction and committee trade in this unit.
Talking to this correspondent, BCL Vice President Md Sohan Khan said Joy-Lekhak have turned the politics 'residence-centric' as they are forming committees in different units through press releases.
Faisal Siddike Arafat along with 20 to 25 of his followers vandalised the temple on March 23 in 2016.
Following the incident, the then central President Saifur Rahman Sohag and General Secretary S M Zakir Hossain issued a press release on March 30 of that year expelling Arafat from the organisation.
Despite several attempts, this correspondent could not reach Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharya for their comment in this regard.
Contacted, Arafat told the Daily Observer he was busy and cut the line.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
