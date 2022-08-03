Country has 40-day fuel oil reserves: Quader

Various misinformation are being spread to create confusion among people over the energy reserves said Awami League (AL) General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader.

He said the country has 40-day fuel oil reserves.

Obaidul Quader gave this information in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statement he said BNP leaders want to forget their past easily, but the people remember it. During their regime, people had to face 13 to 14 hours of load shedding a day in the country. Sheikh Hasina's government has shown revolutionary success in power and energy sector. When the Awami League came to power with a landslide victory in the elections held in December 2008, the per capita electricity generation in the country was 220 KW, which currently stands at 560 KW.

He also said at the beginning of 2009, only 47 per cent of the total population was covered by electricity facilities in the country. Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina hundred per cent of the country's people have come under electricity facilities. In the beginning of 2009, the power generation was 3,267 MW. At present, the power supply capacity has increased to 25,566 MW. Not only that, at the beginning of 2009, the number of electricity consumers in the country was 1.08 crore. By April 2022, the number of subscribers has reached 4.27 crore. BNP is feeling jealous with the success of the government and is indulging in shameless lies and propaganda as usual.

The AL General Secretary said those who talk about graft in the power sector are actually the sponsors of corruption.

Without sound policies and efficient management of the government under the leadership of Prime Sheikh Hasina, it would not have been possible to boost up the power generation to 25,566 MW and industrialization would not have flourished, he said.

He said the Sheikh Hasina government ensured the country's energy security by checking rampant corruption and looting, which started in the sector during the BNP's era. Electricity has been reached to every house in the country, he added.

While economy started recovering after the cononavirus pandemic, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war hit the entire world, the road transport Minister said, adding the developed countries are struggling to cope with the situation amid the fuel price hike in international market.

Many countries have already taken electricity and energy saving policies, he said.

Quader said Bangladesh has to take some precautionary measures to address the situation.














