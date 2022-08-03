CU BCL activists call off protest

CHATTOGRAM Aug 2: Two units namely Chattogram North and CU units of Bangladesh Chhatra league have been constituted with controversial leaders that follows discontentment among all the BCL activists of entire Chattogram.

Meanwhile, a section of aggrieved students of the Chattogram University called off their indefinite blockade programme on Tuesday.

The students responded to a call of the Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel at around 12:00 noon on Tuesday.

The protest movement of a section of BCL CU unit started since Monday over the announcement of the 425-member committee by the ruling party's student affiliate.

The deprived activists of the unit went to the campus streets protesting the announcement and locked the university's main entrance.

Later, Deputy Minister Mohibul issued a statement on Facebook in which he urged the agitated students to take up their demands with the Chhatra League leadership and resolve the issue through discussions.

"The destruction of the university's academic atmosphere, vandalism, abduction and threats to kill and commit crimes are not befitting of ideologically-motivated members of a student body," he said.

"Those who are doing these things are anarchists driven by personal interests. They do not seem to value the organisation or education," he added.

Mohibul also called on the BCL and the university authorities not to give any leeway to the miscreants.













