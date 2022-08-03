

IFIC Bank partners with RIA Money transfer

Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of the IFIC Bank Limited, and . Suhail Shamsi, Business Development Director (South Asia), Ria Money Transfer sponger the launching ceremony held at IFIC Tower on Tuesday, says a press release.

Ria County Manager (Bangladesh) A.K.M. Nazmul Hossainand IFIC Bank Ltd deputy managing directors Shah Md. Moinuddin, Md. Nurul Hasnat, Syed Mansur Mustafa, Md. Monitur Rahman attended the ceremony along with other senior officials of both organizations.

