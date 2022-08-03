Video
Business

Banking Event

IFIC Bank partners with RIA Money transfer

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

IFIC Bank Ltd and Ria Money Transfer (Ria), a global leader in international money transfer and payment services, have announced the launch of a remittance payout service through IFIC Bank.
Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of the IFIC Bank Limited, and . Suhail Shamsi, Business Development Director (South Asia), Ria Money Transfer sponger the launching ceremony held at IFIC Tower on Tuesday, says a press release.
Ria County Manager (Bangladesh)  A.K.M. Nazmul Hossainand IFIC Bank Ltd deputy managing directors  Shah Md. Moinuddin,  Md. Nurul Hasnat,  Syed Mansur Mustafa,  Md. Monitur Rahman attended the ceremony along with other senior officials of both organizations.
This partnership allows expatriate Bangladeshis to send money to their families and friends enabling quick cash payout on inbound money transfers through all IFIC Bank business outlets around the country.



« PreviousNext »

