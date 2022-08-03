NCC Bank starts month long training of entrepreneurship dev

Video
latest
Home Business

Banking Event

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

NCC Bank Ltd with co-operation of SME and Special Programme Department of Bangladesh Bank has started a month long training on "Entrepreneurship Development Programme" under "Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP)" at Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD), Cumilla, says a press release.
Md. Arifuzzaman, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank inaugurated the workshop as chief guest while Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of Human Resources Division and  Md. Solaiman- Al- Raji, Head of CMSME Division of NCC Bank and Md. Zahid Iqbal, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank were present at the opening ceremony as special guests.
Besides, Abdullah al Mamun, Director (Training) of BARD and Md. Robiul Hasan Bhuiya, Management Trainee Officer of NCC Bank conducted the workshop. Total 25 entrepreneurs participated in the workshop to develop their skills.   
Mentionable that, NCC Bank is working to create new entrepreneurship under "SEIP" project implemented by Finance Department under Ministry of Finance, Government of Bangladesh. Speakers expressed hope that new entrepreneurship would help for achieving the overall economic growth of the country. Finally, they wished success to the new entrepreneurs who are participating in the workshop and hoped that NCC Bank would continue to work for developing new entrepreneurship in the future.


