

Rafija wins Bio-Xin Business Leadership award

Mirror magazine organized and Max's Spoppers presents the "Bio-Xin Business Leadership Awards 2022". Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty attended the gala night on Saturday night at Sheraton Hotel in the capital and handed over prizes among the winners in 33 categories as the chief guest. Stars like Nirob, Puja Chery, Dighi and Bubli were among the winners, says a press release.

"Winning an award is always a special moment. When I receive an award it gives me more encouragement," Rafija told in a reaction after receiving the award. "And really very happy to receive the award from Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra".

Rafija started her business naming 'Rafija's Closet' in 2019.

The brand gained huge popularity within a very short period of time because of launching unique and high-quality products regularly. It has a collection of the best trendy clothes representing the local tradition at a fair price and has more than 25 thousands customers across the country and thousands of followers online.

After completing graduation from Dhaka University, Rafija attained a fashion designing degree. For her immense success as a woman entrepreneur, she received many national and international awards earlier. Youth Bangla Cultural Award for Junior Entrepreneur in 2020 and BIFA (Bangladesh International fame awards) 2022 were among those.

Beside her clothing brand, Rafija is an international certified makeup artist who completed different courses on bridal makeovers. Her makeup skill is so good that she got awarded many times for her performance, and even got international recognition! Rafija's Artistry is her another makeover brand that became the 2nd runner up at the MABBAB Mua competition in 2021.

She achieved the Majestic Affair 2021 award as an aspiring makeup artists in the same year. Alongside the national recognitions, Rafija's Artistry attained Michelle Palma awarded from Brazil in 2021. Rafija was selected as a judge in the Jamir Shwapno makeover workshop 2021.

Rafija Sultana converted her passion into reality by turning herself as an entrepreneur. She achieved the. She also got the SM Beauty Presents Beauty and Fashion Award 2022.





















