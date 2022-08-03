Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD outshone India, now, it must learn from its neighbour

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Aug 2: In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. Last year, the United Nations decided to strike the South Asian economy off its list of the world's least developed nations. In fact, its per capita national income is now higher than that of India next door. Celebrations, however, were interrupted by a rude jolt: A hard-currency shortage serious enough to require a bailout by the International Monetary Fund.
Will the imbalance derail the graduation ceremony, which the UN has set for 2026? More importantly, will it slow down progress toward the next milestone: an upper-middle-income status for its 167 million people in the next 20 years? Bangladesh's bigger neighbor can offer some clues - and lessons.
The central bank in Dhaka has seen its foreign-exchange coffers shrink by 13% over the past year to $40 billion as it unsuccessfully defended the currency at about 86 taka to the dollar. The current reserves can pay for almost four months of imports. Since coverage of less than three months is considered dangerous, the loan Bangladesh is seeking from IMF appears to be preemptive -- unlike in bankrupt Sri Lanka where authorities are desperate for funds. The problem, however, is that in belatedly allowing the taka to become more competitive - it has officially eased to 95, though the currency quoted last week at 112 to the dollar in the market - authorities may risk worsening internal imbalance.
A cheaper taka will quicken inflation from a nine-year high of 7.6% by raising the cost of imported energy. Shortages of expensive natural gas are threatening power cuts through 2026, hurting manufacturers. There could be ripple effects. If the dollar crunch precipitates a deep slowdown and a surge in bad loans, rescuing the financial sector with taxpayers' money may put the government's junk-grade credit rating (Ba3, according to Moody's Investors Service) under strain.    The Washington Post


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank partners with RIA Money transfer
Banking Event
NCC Bank starts month long training of entrepreneurship dev
BD clothes exporters see order drop as power falters
Rafija wins Bio-Xin Business Leadership award
BD trade deficit hits $33.24 billion in FY22
BD outshone India, now, it must learn from its neighbour
US sanctions target Iran petrochemical sales to Asia


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft