Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

US sanctions target Iran petrochemical sales to Asia

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WASHINGTON, August 2: The US government blacklisted six companies Monday that it said helped Iran export petrochemicals to East Asia in avoidance of sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program.
Three Hong Kong-based trading companies and one United Arab Emirates firm were hit with US Treasury sanctions for helping Iran's Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. ship "millions of dollars worth" of petroleum and petrochemical products to unnamed East Asian buyers, the Treasury said in a statement.
The companies were part of "an international sanctions evasion network" helping Iran gain export earnings as it struggles under international economic pressure, according to the Treasury.
In addition, the US State Department blacklisted two shipping firms, one based in Qingdao, China and the other in Singapore, for helping arrange the shipments of the petrochemicals to buyer.
A tanker ship controlled by the Qingdao firm, the Panama-flagged Glory Harvest, was also placed on the blacklist.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank partners with RIA Money transfer
Banking Event
NCC Bank starts month long training of entrepreneurship dev
BD clothes exporters see order drop as power falters
Rafija wins Bio-Xin Business Leadership award
BD trade deficit hits $33.24 billion in FY22
BD outshone India, now, it must learn from its neighbour
US sanctions target Iran petrochemical sales to Asia


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft