Premier Bank to promote Bangabandhu Olympiad



Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni, MP attends the opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Olympiad at International Mother Language Institute, Dhaka, recently.

The opening ceremony of Bangabandhu Olympiad and the launching programme of Premier Shikkhangon Debit Card was held at International Mother Language Institute, Dhaka.

Dr. Dipu Moni, MP, Minister, Ministry of Education attended the programme as Chief Guest.

M Reazul Karim, Managing Director of The Premier Bank Limited; Professor Dr. Md. Sazzad Hossain, Member, University Grants Commission (UGC); Md. Altaf Hossain, Project Director, IDEA Project, ICT Division; Md. Abul Bashar, Executive Director, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank attended the program as Special guests. Md. Imrul Islam Chowdhury, Founder & CEO, Shikkhangon.com & BangabandhuOlympiad.com led the ceremony. High officials of the education board, education ministry and The Premier Bank Limited were also present at the program.

As per the rule of the "Bangabandhu Olympiad' game, students will earn points for every right answer and redeem points with gifts from the e-commerce platform, Monarch Mart. Under the agreement, students must open a student account with "Premier Bank" to redeem points for gifts & Discount vouchers.



















