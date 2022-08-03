KUET partners with Huawei to set up ICT academy

Video
Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) has teamed up with global ICT infrastructure provider Huawei to set up an ICT academy.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between KUET and Huawei in Khulna Monday.
Under this agreement, a special training centre will be set up at KUET. Huawei will provide online training materials and courses through its learning platform to the KUET students.
This academy will also train KUET teachers as Huawei-certified trainers. After finishing the training, KUET teachers will train students in this ICT academy. Students will be able to get training on the latest ICT technology through this ICT academy.
Professor Quazi Sazzad Hossain, vice-chancellor of KUET, said: "Developing a sustainable ICT talent ecosystem is essential for continuing our growth and overall progress. Huawei has contributed greatly to the ICT ecosystem of Bangladesh."
"Huawei has been working with both the government and individual entities to create an ecosystem that will nurture ICT talents in Bangladesh. This ICT academy partnership is also part of our continued commitment to preparing the youth for the future world," George Lin, president of Enterprise Business Group at Huawei Bangladesh, said.
Huawei initiated ICT Academy, a school-enterprise cooperation project, in 2013.
At the moment, there are 1,500 such ICT academies run by Huawei in more than 90 countries around the world, including Pakistan, Zambia, and China, according to a media statement.
Earlier, Huawei partnered with BUET to set up the Huawei BUET ICT Academy, which is already operational.    -UNB


