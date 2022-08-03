Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Boeing shares surge as it nears 787 delivery resumption

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

Boeing shares surge as it nears 787 delivery resumption

Boeing shares surge as it nears 787 delivery resumption

NEW YORK, August 2: Shares of Boeing jumped early Monday as the aviation giant moved closer to final regulatory approval to resume deliveries of the 787 jet.
The Federal Aviation Administration signed off on Boeing's certification plan for the top-selling widebody plane, a person familiar with the situation told AFP.
"Deliveries aren't imminent and there are additional steps in the process that we will follow," this person said.
Shares surged 5.8 percent to $168.60 early Monday, reflecting enthusiasm at the restoration of revenues from a cash cow plane whose struggles have crimped company finances for more than a year.
Deliveries have been halted since spring 2021 while officials from the company and FAA have worked to hash out an inspection and repair system following manufacturing defects uncovered on the plane.
The FAA referred questions to Boeing, saying "we don't comment on ongoing certifications."
A Boeing spokesman said, "we will continue to work transparently with the FAA and our customers towards resuming 787 deliveries."
The 787's travails date to late summer 2020, when the company uncovered manufacturing flaws with some jets. Boeing subsequently identified additional issues, including with the horizontal stabilizer.
The difficulties curtailed deliveries between November 2020 and March 2021. Boeing suspended deliveries later in  spring 2021 after more problems surfaced.
On a July 27 earnings conference call, Chief Executive Dave Calhoun described the company as "on the verge" of garnering approval from US air safety officials on the 787, though he declined to give a precise target date.
At the end of June, Boeing had 120 Dreamliner planes in inventory and was producing the jet "at very low rates," the company said in a filing.
The FAA is expected to inspect each 787 before it is delivered to airlines.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank partners with RIA Money transfer
Banking Event
NCC Bank starts month long training of entrepreneurship dev
BD clothes exporters see order drop as power falters
Rafija wins Bio-Xin Business Leadership award
BD trade deficit hits $33.24 billion in FY22
BD outshone India, now, it must learn from its neighbour
US sanctions target Iran petrochemical sales to Asia


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft