Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Egypt currency near record low

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

CAIRO, August 2: The Egyptian pound plunged on Monday to a near all-time low of more than 19 to the dollar, in the world's number one wheat importer where prices have soared.
Egypt's currency has not fallen so sharply since December 2016 when it hit 19.3 to the US greenback after a drastic devaluation.
The central bank on Monday was buying one dollar for 19.01 pounds, compared with a rate of 15.6 in March. That amounts to a drop of about 22 percent.
In late March, inflation-hit Egypt also devalued its currency, which lost around 18 percent of its value overnight.
Foreign currency reserves fell more than $7 billion in April and May to stand at $33.4 billion at the end of June, as a result of moves "to calm the markets" as well as "external debt repayments", the central bank said at the time.
The Arab world's largest country, where almost one-third of the population lives below the official poverty line, is grappling with inflation of around 15 percent.
Most of Egypt's wheat imports came from Russia and Ukraine but Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February sent global prices soaring. A first shipment of Ukrainian grain since the invasion left the port of Odessa on Monday under a landmark deal to lift Moscow's naval blockade in the Black Sea.
With its food security under mounting pressure, Egypt in June said it would receive $500 million in financing from the World Bank.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank partners with RIA Money transfer
Banking Event
NCC Bank starts month long training of entrepreneurship dev
BD clothes exporters see order drop as power falters
Rafija wins Bio-Xin Business Leadership award
BD trade deficit hits $33.24 billion in FY22
BD outshone India, now, it must learn from its neighbour
US sanctions target Iran petrochemical sales to Asia


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft