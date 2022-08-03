'Capital markets to be digitized to strengthen economy’

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said the ICT department will provide all technical support to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) for preventing speculation in the stock market and to keep investors worry-free.

He said this while speaking as the chief guest at an inaugural ceremony of "Amaya Securities Ltd" brokerage house in the city's Baridhara area on Sunday night.

Palak said that the capital market should also be strengthened for the country's economy.

In this regard, a meeting was held with the Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission on behalf of the ICT Department.

"Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission and Dhaka Stock Exchange will be automated and digitized for the benefit of customers and investors under the Enhancing Digital Government and Economy (EDGE) project. But for this, brokerage houses have to gain trust and confidence," the minister added.

Former Chairman of Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) Muhammad Shahabuddin Chuppu presided over the ceremony while Amaya Securities Chairman and Car Selection Managing Director Aslam Sernabiat, Barvida President Habibullah Don, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) President Md. Jasim Uddin, DSE Managing Director Tariq Amin Bhuiyan and Managing Director of Central Counterparty Bangladesh Limited (CCBL) Abdus Salam were present, among others. -BSS



