Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BP profit triples to $9.3bn on soaring energy prices

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

LONDON, August 2: British oil giant BP rebounded to second-quarter profit on soaring energy prices, it said Tuesday, after a big loss linked to its Russia exit following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Net profit hit $9.3 billion in the three months to June -- a threefold increase from the same period last year, the company said in a results statement.
And it contrasted sharply with a $20.4-billion loss after tax in the first quarter, when it took a vast writedown after its decision to leave Russia.
BP is the latest energy major to post bumper second-quarter earnings as oil and gas prices have surged in the wake of key producer Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Prices also spiked after countries lifted Covid pandemic lockdowns, spurring global energy demand.
British rival Shell revealed last week a fivefold surge in net profit to $18 billion while France's TotalEnergies raked in nearly $6 billion.
US majors ExxonMobil and Chevron last week logged record profits for the same period. Turning to the third-quarter outlook, BP forecast Tuesday that oil prices will "remain elevated ... due to ongoing disruption to Russian supply, reduced levels of spare capacity and with inventory levels significantly below the five-year average".
It warned gas prices will also remain "elevated and volatile" as Russia also squeezes European supplies in retaliation for Western sanctions over the assault on Ukraine.
The gas outlook was "heavily dependent on Russian pipeline flows or other supply disruptions", BP added.
The group's share price jumped about four percent in London trade, as investors welcomed news of a dividend hike and a $3.5-billion stock buyback. Revenues were catapulted 86 percent to almost $68 billion from a year earlier.
At the same time, BP posted a net loss of $11.1 billion for the first half of 2022. That was sparked by a colossal first-quarter charge of $24.4 billion, linked to a decision to exit its 19.75-percent stake in Russian energy group Rosneft as well as its other activities in the country.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IFIC Bank partners with RIA Money transfer
Banking Event
NCC Bank starts month long training of entrepreneurship dev
BD clothes exporters see order drop as power falters
Rafija wins Bio-Xin Business Leadership award
BD trade deficit hits $33.24 billion in FY22
BD outshone India, now, it must learn from its neighbour
US sanctions target Iran petrochemical sales to Asia


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft