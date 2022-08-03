Video
foodpanda launches ‘pandapro’ subscription in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

On demand food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda has launched pandapro, a new subscription program for customers. The all-in-one subscription unlocks exclusive privileges across foodpanda services-delivery, pick-up, dine-in and groceries-for a monthly fee.
The perks for pandapro subscribers include 10 free deliveries on orders over Tk 350 and the best discounts on food delivery and pick-up, grocery orders and dine-in, says a press release.
The most exciting feature of pandapro is 25% flat discount on dine-in for pro customers at over 500 restaurants including popular names such as Sushi Samurai, Crimson Cup, Bar B-Q Tonight, 138 East, Shawarma House etc, with more brands coming on board every week.
"We're continuously innovating our offerings to best serve what our customers want. Our customers like eating out at restaurants as much as they like home delivery. With that in mind, pandapro has something for everyone whether they like online delivery, pick-up or dine-in. This all-in-one subscription will enhance customer experience on our platform and build deeper long-term relationships with them," said Manisha Safiya Tarek, Head of Marketing foodpanda Bangladesh.
Customers can subscribe to pandapro by tapping subscription option within the foodpanda app and selecting from the available options. They can make payment for their subscription with bKash or debit/credit cards issued by all local banks.


