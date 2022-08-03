Video
Aster Hospitals partners meet held in Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business correspondent

Indian largest private healthcare service providers Aster Hospitals recently organised a meet up for their business partners in Bangladesh.
Aster Hospitals manager of international sales Saptak Das addressed the partners at the event.
Dr Hariprakash Chakravarty (Senior Consultant: Neurosurgerey), Dr Vikram Kekatapure - Head and Senior Consultant - Head and Neck Oncology, and Dr. Sonal Asthana, Lead Consultant - HPB & Liver Transplant Surgery and other senior officials including all partners attended the conference.
Aster Hospitals has presented itself for the first time in Bangladesh. Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India.
With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, they are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 27 hospitals, 118 clinics, 323 pharmacies, and 66 labs and patient experience centers in seven countries, including India.
They have over 24,350 plus dedicated staff including 3,110 doctors and 7,063 nurses across the geographies that they are present, delivering a simple yet strong promise to their different stakeholders: "We'll treat you well."
Aster Hospitals reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through their differentiated healthcare services across the "Aster", "Medcare" and "Access" brands.


