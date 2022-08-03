‘Intellectual property protection important for SDG implementation’



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun (4th from right) speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on 'Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs)' at the Information Bhaban in the city on Monday.

"Bangladesh is on the right track to meet the SDGs by 2030. At present, Bangladesh government has set the targets and indicators of the SDGs by considering intellectual property as one of the criteria for sustainable development. Protection and development of intellectual property will contribute to the implementation of the SDGs," he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a workshop on 'Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs)' at the Information Bhaban in the city on Monday, said a press release.

Humayun said investment should be made for industrial development by utilizing natural talent and turning it into wealth.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus attended the workshop as special guests.

Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana presided over the workshop. -BSS















