Sale of essentials to 1cr families at subsidized prices kicks off



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi (3rd from left) inaugurating the sale of TCB products at subsidized rates at Babar Road in Mohammadpur of the capital on Tuesday.

He said this while inaugurating the sale of TCB products at Babar Road in Mohammadpur of the capital on Tuesday. The commerce minister said TCB products will be given to one crore families at a subsidized price through the family card.

When asked about the complaint that many people have to pay money to get TCB family card, the minister said, "We do not have any such information. There is no question of taking money. If this is the case, we will take action."

We want fair conditions. If there is any irregularity, lack of initiative, if there is delay for any reason, action will be taken soon," he added.

Tipu Munshi said, "The government has launched the family card to give products at low prices. This product will be supplied to one crore people in country through three thousand dealers.

In response to a question, the minister said, 'to reduce suffering of the country's low-income people, sale of TCB products has started again at an affordable price. It may be difficult for a family to survive in such high cost market but it will be possible if it is affordable.

The cardholder can purchase a maximum of two liters of soybean oil, two kg of lentils, one kg of sugar and two kg of onions. However, onion will be sold only in the city corporation area and TCB regional office in the respective districts.

Soybean oil can be bought from TCB for Tk 110 per liter. Sugar will be available at Tk 55 per kg, lentils at Tk 65 and onion at Tk 20 per kg.

Earlier, TCB announced the sale of the product in May and postponed it. The organization said that this decision was taken as the work of issuing family cards was not completed.

Finally, TCB's product sales activities started again. This programme will continue throughout the country throughout the month of August.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, TCB Chairman Brigadier General Ariful Hasan, Local Ward Councilor Syed Hasan Noor Islam were present on the occasion.



















