Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:23 AM
Stocks extend rising streak; DSE turnover hits 3-month high

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Business Correspondent

Stocks extended rising streak on the third consecutive day on Tuesday as the buoyant investors are took fresh stakes pulling up indices on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up 85.24 points or 1.38 per cent to 6,249.  The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also jumped up by 30.01 points to 2,234 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) soared 1,527 points to 1,362 at the close of the trading.
Turnover on DSEstood at Tk 11.83 billion on the country's premier bourse, up 28 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 9.22 billion.
Gainers took a strong lead over the losers, as out of 382 issues traded, 290 advanced, 36 declined and 56 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) soared 206 points to 18,318 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) jumped 123 points to 10,975.
Of the issues traded, 193 advanced, 37 declined and 67 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 6.15 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of nearly Tk 170 million.


