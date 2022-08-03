Deal signed; JICA to develop BEZA's Arihazai industrial project

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed an investment agreement on Monday with BEZA for developing, selling and operating industrial plots of Bangladesh Special Economic Zone BSEZ) in Araihazari in the Narayangonj district.

In recent years, many foreign companies, including those from Japan, have expanded their production base in Bangladesh. For this reason, BEZA is working to promote investment from foreign companies by developing industrial parks as Economic Zones and intensively improving the surrounding infrastructure.

Such improvement includes providing a one-stop service that simplifies the procedures for various applications and permits required for new investment and investment expansion and granting preferential treatment in relation to taxation and other areas, to Economic Zone tenant companies.

The BSEZ is one of the Economic Zones being developed by BEZA. The total development area is approximately 190 ha, located in Araihazari, approximately 20 km east of the Dhaka city.

It has been established in 2019 as a joint venture between Sumitomo Corporation and BEZA is developing industrial land and commenced sales of such land at the end of March 2022, aiming at Japanese companies will make investment for manufacturing industry to expand their business in the BSEZ.

The development and sale of the BSEZ promoted by JICA's investment in BSEZL will support Bangladesh's industrial modernization and diversification attracting Japanese investment and other foreign companies.

The project is expected to significantly contribute to SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). JICA has been supporting the development of the BSEZ in a variety of ways, including by improving the infrastructure around the BSEZ such as roads, electricity, gas, etc. under Japanese ODA loans.















