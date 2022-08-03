Video
Exports rise by 14.7pc to $3.98 billion in July

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Business Correspondent

Overall exports in July, the first month of the running financial year posts around 15 per cent growth despite various economic turbulences in the global market.
Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB)'s latest data which were published on Tuesday showed the overall export in July was $3.98 billion including readymade garments.
Of the total export earnings, RMG alone earned over $3.36 billion with a 16.61percent growth year on year basis, according to released data.
The export receipts surpassed $3.92 billion target set for the month and it is 14.72 per cent higher than the $3.47 billion of July last year.
Of the receipts, more than $1.854 billion came from knitwear shipments, while woven items fetched around $1.512 billion, the EPB data says.
A senior BGMEA office bearer said July export receipts saw low numbers because of the Eid holidays. Orders are expected to remain stable and will not reduce much during the rest of the year.
He said, "Due to higher inflation in the western countries and other global factors some buyers have delayed their orders. But we are looking for alternatives. We hope to achieve double-digit growth in the coming days."
Apart from garments, pharmaceuticals, leather and leather products, shrimps and many other major  export sectors post a better growth and of which leather alone saw 9.82 per cent year-on-year growth to $99.41 million last month.
On the other hand, export earnings from jute and jute goods rose by 5.17 per cent to $63.91 million        but the sector failed to achieve the projection for the month of July bringing in $63.91 million against the projected earnings of $86.51 million.
Though fish, pharmaceuticals and plastic sectors performed well in July the agricultural goods lost out, posting 34.89 per cent negative growth. The sector earned $63.91 million against projected $94.22 million.


