ECNEC approves revised Mymensingh divisional town project



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from her Ganabhaban official residence, virtually presiding over ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital on Tuesday. photo : pid

The largest project among four new ones approved in the meeting was "Land Acquisition, providing compensation to the victims and their rehabilitation in order to establish the divisional headquarters for Mymensigh Division Project" at a cost of Tk 1,224.81 crore.

The approval came from the ECNEC meeting held at the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the city. Prime Minister and ECNEC chair Sheikh Hasina joined it through virtual platform from her official Ganabhaban residence.

"Today's meeting approved seven projects, said Planning Minister MA Mannan while briefing reporters.

Three other new projects are "Strengthening research activities of Bangladesh Institute of Nuclear Agriculture (BINA)" with the estimated cost of Tk 164.01 crore; "Procurement of Equipment and Machineries from Belarus for Selected Municipalities and City Corporations" with Tk 150.62 crore; and "Extension and Modernisation of Dhaka Central Drug Addiction Treatment Centre" with Tk 162.34 crore.

The three revised projects are Rehabilitation of 67A, 67, 67B and 68 polders along the Naf River in Ukhia and Teknaf Upazilas to improve the border security on Bangladesh- Myanmar Border (first revised) project" with additional cost of Tk 227.02 crore . Uttara Lake Development (1st revised) Project with additional cost of Tk 53.41 crore and Jail Training Centre, Rajshahi (1st revised) project with additional cost of Tk 25.36 crore.





