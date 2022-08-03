Video
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022
NEWS

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEWS

NEWS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan inaugurates the Fire Service and Civil Defence fire station at Louhajang in Munsiganj on Tuesday.      photo: observer


NEWS

NEWS

Chittagong University (CU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Shireen Akhtar inaugurates a tree plantation initiative on the campus marking the anniversary of CU Museum on Tuesday.    photo: observer


NEWS

NEWS

Faculty of Basic Science and Para Clinical Science of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University organises a workshop on 'Research Protocol: Ethical and Statistical Issues' on Tuesday. BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed inaugurated the programme at Lecture Gallery of the university in the city.     photo: observer



