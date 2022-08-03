City area to be expanded in Rajshahi: Liton

RAJSHAHI, Aug 2: City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said expansion of the city area is in process for betterment of the public in general.

He also said two regional offices, one at north and another at west, were set up taking the issue of decentralization of civic amenities into consideration.

Mayor Liton came up with the observation while addressing the opening ceremony of a three-day orientation workshop for the newly recruited officers of the corporation at the city bhaban conference hall on Wednesday as chief guest.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharif Uddin, Secretary Moshiur Rahman, Chief Revenue Officer Nur-E-Sayeed and Budget-cum-Accounts Officer Shafiqul Islam Khan were present on the occasion.

Mayor Liton said the appointments were given in the vacant posts for expediting the service delivery activities and expected that the newly recruits will discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and honesty to boost the image and dignity of the service delivery institution.

He also told the meeting that they have been implementing massive infrastructure development works at present as part of the Taka 2,993-crore project titled 'Integrated Urban Infrastructure Development in Rajshahi City'.

He said they are going to construct five more flyovers with the main thrust of overall development of the metropolis through freeing it from traffic congestion. -BSS







