295 women, girls fall victims to violence, 48 rape in July: BMP

A total of 295 women and girls were victims of violence across the country in last July, of them 48 were victims of rape, said a report published by the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) on Sunday.

According to the report, a total of out of 295 women and girls were the victims of tortures, of them 147 were aged below 19 years and 148 were women aged above 18.

Now if we look at the violence with regards to rape, the report reveals that ten girls and nine women were gang-raped in July.

In addition, the report also suggests that one girl and two women were killed after rape, while one girl was forced to commit suicide after becoming a victim of rape.

However, nine girls and four women escaped attempt to rape, said the report.

Besides, eight girls and three women were sexually assaulted in July and at least eight girls and woman were victims of eve teasing.

Moreover, two women and four girls were trafficked in the same month.

The report also informs that 16 women were tortured for dowry, among them, five were killed, and eighteen including seven girls were victims of physical abuse.

Six women were victims of domestic violence. Two female domestic workers were tortured and one of them was killed.

According to the report, 42 including nine girls were killed due to various reasons in the last month.

Moreover, one woman and one girl escaped murder attempts. Twenty-seven people including eight girls died mysteriously.

Eleven women and six girls committed suicide last month. Four of these victims committed suicide due to encouragement and provocation.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad General Secretary Maleka Banu said the report was prepared basing on the news published in 13 daily newspapers archived in the Central Legal Aid Sub-Council of the organisation.