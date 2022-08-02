Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 2 August, 2022, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

295 women, girls fall victims to violence, 48 rape in July: BMP

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

A total of 295 women and girls were victims of violence across the country in last July, of them 48 were victims of rape, said a report published by the Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) on Sunday.
According to the report, a total of out of 295 women and girls were the victims of tortures, of them 147 were aged below 19 years and 148 were women aged above 18.
Now if we look at the violence with regards to rape, the report reveals that ten girls and nine women      were gang-raped in July.
In addition, the report also suggests that one girl and two women were killed after rape, while one girl was forced to commit suicide after becoming a victim of rape.
However, nine girls and four women escaped attempt to rape, said the report.
Besides, eight girls and three women were sexually assaulted in July and at least eight girls and woman were victims of eve teasing.
Moreover, two women and four girls were trafficked in the same month.
The report also informs that 16 women were tortured for dowry, among them, five were killed, and eighteen including seven girls were victims of physical abuse.
Six women were victims of domestic violence. Two female domestic workers were tortured and one of them was killed.
According to the report, 42 including nine girls were killed due to various reasons in the last month.
Moreover, one woman and one girl escaped murder attempts. Twenty-seven people including eight girls died mysteriously.
Eleven women and six girls committed suicide last month. Four of these victims committed suicide due to encouragement and provocation.
Bangladesh Mahila Parishad General Secretary Maleka Banu said the report was prepared basing on the news published in 13 daily newspapers archived in the Central Legal Aid Sub-Council of the organisation.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
295 women, girls fall victims to violence, 48 rape in July: BMP
High-powered meet on Ctg water-loggingfocus on timely completion of project
HC asks JP leader Ruhul Amin to surrender in two weeks
CU tense over new BCL unit
Russian ship carrying goods for Rooppur power plant arrives
Urea fertilizer price raised by Tk 6 per kg
87 new dengue patients hospitalised
Sales of savings certificates drop due to tax return rules


Latest News
Farmer's body recovered in Noakhli
Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's announcement on Al-Qaeda head killing
TCB starts selling essentials across country
Teenage girl killed in Chattogram road crash
65 held in anti-drug drives in city
Two fishermen killed in Narsingdi lightning strike
Two held with drugs in Dinajpur
Man commits suicide in Cox's Bazar
Global Covid cases top 583 million
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
Most Read News
IMF’s forecast rings alarm bell
Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Myanmar junta to extend emergency rule
Cholera vaccine: 2nd dose campaign begins Wednesday in 5 Dhaka areas
India reports 1st monkeypox-related death
1st grain ship leaves Ukraine's Odesa since war
Japanese national detained in Myanmar
Despite promising growth, BD economy has challenges: US
Covid: 3 dead, 365 new cases reported
Bangladesh sets a shining example of communal peace
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft