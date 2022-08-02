High-powered meet on Ctg water-loggingfocus on timely completion of project

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 1: Chattogram Development Authority (CDA), the implementing agency of the "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water-logging of Chattogram" should complete the projects completely before handing it over to the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC). The CDA will have to maintain the completed project for two years before handing over.

The project authority will also maintain the partly completed projects portions of 12 canals, 54 bridges-culverts, 10.7- km- long new drain and 15.5- km- long roadside drains till the completion of the full project.

The decisions were taken at the high-powered meeting on the water-logging problem of Chattogram in the capital on Sunday.

The LGRD and Cooperative Minister Tajul Islam presided over the meeting while the ministers from Chattogram- Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury and Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan and CDA Chairman Jahirul Alam Dobash attended the meeting.

Besides, the meeting also took decision on CCC and Water Development Board projects on the same issue.

Four mega projects by CDA and Bangladesh Army; WDB Project and CCC project are now ongoing only to remove water-logging from the port city.

The total cost of those projects was estimated over Taka 14,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the WDB started their works of the water-logging removal project involving Taka 1,620 crore in Chattogram city in October last after a long time.

Besides, the works of three more projects under Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) including "Canal re-excavation, renovation and expansion to eradicate water- logging of Chattogram" and Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) project are going on to remove the curse of water-logging.

Moreover, the Revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) of Chattogram water-logging removal project for increasing the cost to Taka 10,400 crore from the existing Taka 5, 616 crore is now waiting for the approval of the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The problem of water-logging in the port city crops up frequently during rainy seasons. A moderate to heavy rainfall is enough to inundate various parts of the city which include roads, lanes and by-lanes, houses, markets, shops etc. As a major economic zone its economy suffers a lot during rainy season.

The worst sufferers of this major problem are the dwellers of Bakalia

Solosahar, GEC Mor (crossing), WASA Crossing, Badurtala, Halishahar, Agrabad, Hat Hazari, Boalkhali, Baddarhat, Muradpur, Probartak Mor, Kapasgola, Panchlais, Chaktai Baddarhat, Muradpur. The sufferings of common people know no bound. Water- logging also causes various diseases such as cholera, malaria, dengue, diarrhea etc. in the city.

Meanwhile, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) had constituted a four-member committee with the senior officials of CCC and CDA. The committee submitted their report to the Mayor of CCC recently.

In their report, they had identified five reasons for water-logging and presented 17 recommendations to remove water-logging from the port city.















