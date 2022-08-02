Video
HC asks JP leader Ruhul Amin to surrender in two weeks

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Monday asked Jatiya Party leader and former state minister ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader to surrender before the lower court concerned within two weeks in connection with a corruption case filed on charges of embezzling Tk 31.54 lakh.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Isalm Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the directive after hearing a revision petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against
a trial court order that acquitted Ruhul Amin Howlader of the charges brought against him.
Md Delwar Hossain, an Assistant Director of the then bureau of anti-corruption (BAC) filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station on November 19 in 1991 against Ruhul Amin Howlader on charges of embezzling Tk 31.54 lakh.
The reported embezzlement took place during the regime of HM Ershad's Jatiya Party government, when Howlader was state minister for Textiles, according to the case documents.
As per rules of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation, any work above Tk 20,000 should be done through open tender. But Howlader, using his own influence without any tender, gave a work order of Tk 31.54 lakh to Messrs Charuta Pvt Limited for establishing a textile emporium, the case statement said.
A Special Court in Dhaka on January 21 in 2021 acquitted Howlader of the charges brought against him by the anti-graft watchdog body.
Later the ACC filed a revision petition with the High Court against the special court order. After hearing the revision petition the High Court on Monday came asked the JP leader to surrender before the lower court within two weeks.
Lawyer AKM Fazlul Hoque appeared in the court hearing on behalf of the ACC while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.


