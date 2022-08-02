CU tense over new BCL unit

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 1: The campus of Chattogram University (CU), one of the highest seats of learning of the country, became tense over the announcement of new committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of the ruling Awami League.

The deprived leaders of BCL announced the blockade for indefinite period on the campus from Monday.

They placed five-point demands.The demands included, expulsion of M Ilyas, newly-appointed Joint Secretary, expansion of the ful-fledged committee, expulsion of non-student-married and Jamat-BNP activists from the committee, inclusion of 50 more devoted activists in the committee and maintain the juniority and seniority.

The supporters of deprived BCL leaders locked the university's main gate protesting against the new committee of the unit.

A 376-member committee for BCL CU unit was announced keeping the present President and General Secretary at around 12:30am on Monday. Later, the supporters of BCL leaders who were deprived of the positions in the committee locked down the university's main gate.

The university's shuttle train service has also been disrupted after a group of people detained its loco master in the morning.

A few BCL activists boarded the shuttle train as soon as it stopped at the port city's Jhautola Station at 7:40am and kidnapped the driver.

They also blockaded the movement of bus for teachers and staff to leave the campus. Protesters have been demonstrating by lighting fires near the main entrance to the campus following the announcement.

The classes and the examinations have been suspended due to protest movement of a section of BCL activists. In the morning, they began protest by blocking buses and trains.

The protesters alleged that the present President and General Secretary of the organisation were appointed for a one-year term. However, the full committee was announced after their terms expired, raising suspicions of 'illegal financial transactions'.

"Many devoted leaders and activists of the Chhatra League have been denied a post on this committee. Many non-students, drug addicts and Shibir sympathisers have been selected.

It may be mentioned that Rezaul Haque Rubel, President of the CU Chhatra League unit, said, those who did not get a position are protesting at the main gate. Action will be taken against them upon consultation with top leaders.

Meanwhile, on July 14, 2019, Rezaul was appointed as president of the unit and Iqbal Hossain as general secretary. They were tasked with forming a fully-fledged committee within a month of their appointments, but that did not materialise. Instead, it took three years for a new committee to be constituted.

When contacted, Prof Benu Kumar Dey, Pro-VC of CU told the Daily Observer, "We are now in an emergency meeting with administrative, Proctorial bodies, student advisers and the Teachers Association over the situation arises out of the formation of the BCL committee."







