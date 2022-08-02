Video
Russian ship carrying goods for Rooppur power plant arrives

Published : Tuesday, 2 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 263

A Russian cargo ship arrived at Mongla port for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine war started in February this year. The photo was taken on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A Russian cargo ship arrived at Mongla port for the first time since the Russia-Ukraine war started in February this year. The photo was taken on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

BAGERHAT, Aug 1: A Russian ship carrying machineries for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant arrived at Mongla Port here on Monday.
The Russian flag carrier 'MV Kamilla' anchored at the 6 no jetty of the port at 4:00pm, which is the first transport of any Russian ship to Bangladesh since the Russian-Ukrainian war began on February 24 this year.
Earlier, the ship with 13 sailors left Russian port Tamaruk Port with 3,328.237 tonnes of machineries for Rooppur nuclear power plant on June 28.
HM Dulal, owner of the contractor institution of the imported goods Nuru and Sons, said after unloading, these goods will be transported to the Rooppur power plant as soon as possible.
Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said the machineries and ultramodern equipment of all
the major ongoing projects of the country are imported from abroad.
Though there was a break for some time due to the Ukraine-War, he hoped that from now goods will be imported by Russian ships regularly. On October 17, 2021, a Russian ship had arrived at Mongla Port with 3,700 tonnes of machineries for Rooppur nuclear power plant.    -BSS


