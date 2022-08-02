Urea fertilizer price raised by Tk 6 per kg

The government has increased the price of Urea fertilizer by Tk 6 per kilogram at the levels of dealer or trader and buyers. The increased price would be effective from August 1 (Monday), according to a notice issued by the Agriculture Ministry on Monday

According to the notice, per kg Urea fertilizer would be sold at Tk 20 instead of Tk 14 at dealer or trader level while it would be sold to the buyers at Tk22 instead of existing Tk16 from now onwards.

In the notice, the ministry claimed that despite increasing the price by Tk 6 per kg, the government will have to provide subsidy of Tk 59 per kg due to the increased price in the international market.

At present, per kg Urea is being sold at Tk81 in the international market. As a result, government is giving subsidy of Tk 59 per kg while the subsidy was only Tk 15 in the fiscal year of 2005-06, before the present government resumes in the power.

After resuming the power, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reduced the price of fertilizers four times from 2009 to till to date.

According to the notice, the government has reduced the price of DAP fertilizer to Tk 16 per kg from Tk 90 to multiply its use as the DAP contains at least 18 per cent nitrogen than the Urea which is most important for growing crops. As a result, use of DAP has been almost doubled.

It said that in last one year, the price of Urea fertilizer increased three to four times in the international market. As a result, fertilizer subsidy has also increased by several times. The amount of subsidy in this sector has rose at Tk 28,000 crore in 2021-22 while it was only Tk 7,717 crore in the previous year.

Presently, the demand of Urea for the season is around 6.19 lakh metric tons while the country's present stock of the fertilizer is around 7.27 lakh tonnes.












